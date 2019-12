The Community Dinner team raised dollars for the Aug. 25 event. There was a surplus in proceeds and the group donated those funds to the Northfield Area Food Shelf. Pictured from left to right, Tri Chairwoman Nancy Carlson, Tri Chairwoman Jill Metz, CAC Executive Director Scott Wopata, Food Access Program Manager Dawn Wegscheid and Tri Chair Jennifer Sawyer. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Shares)

