The Northfield Garden Club will meet Tuesday, February 8, at noon for luncheon at Ruth’s on Stafford in Dundas. After luncheon and a short meeting learn about the art of Garden Photography from Michelle Mero Riedel. University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener, BA in Speech Communications, Professional Photographer, Writer and photographer, Northern Gardener magazine. Prepay for the luncheon by February 1st.

Guests are welcome to attend. Send a check for $25 made out to the Northfield Garden Club to PO Box 745 Northfield. Go to the garden club’s website www.TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for more detailed location information. Proof of vaccination plus booster will be required at the door. N95 or KN95 mask will be mandatory during program (or equivalent CDC approved mouth and nose covering).

