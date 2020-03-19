The Department of Revenue is waiving penalties for sales tax due Friday for businesses affected by the suspension of operations from the executive order. Businesses still need to file, but can delay payment for 30 days.
A press release states the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is urging Minnesotans who are laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to file for Unemployment insurance via their website.
The Unemployment Insurance Employer customer service phone line (651-296-6141) is not available. Due to the high volume of calls from workers whose employment has been affected by COVID-19, they are shifting all of their staff resources to answer these calls.
They ask that only non-native English speakers call in at this time to alleviate some of the strain on the system. In a normal week they have 2,100 applications. On Tuesday, they had 36,000. They have mobilized additional staff to help with the workload, but ask for patience.
DEED is updating their information regularly.
Locally, the Northfield Chamber of Commerce is trying to gauge how many employees are being laid off. Notify the Chamber at lisa@northfieldchamber.com if you have had to lay off employees due to the pandemic and how many FTE that equals.