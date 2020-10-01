Dakota Electric Association is now accepting applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes nonprofit groups, community organizations and businesses that have shown a strong commitment to the community. The award acknowledges the effort of those who have impacted numerous people, collaborated and shared resources, addressed unmet community needs or provided necessary services.
A press release states that in 2020, Dakota Electric will provide three Touchstone Energy Community Awards; accompanying each award will be a check for $500. One award recipient will be chosen to contend against other award winners from across the state for the Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award and a cash prize of $1,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting early next year.