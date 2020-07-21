Northfield residents are encouraged to host a neighborhood gathering to meet one another, prevent crime and increase community safety Oct. 6 during Northfield's Night to Unite event.
A press release states all registered parties will receive a free party kit with kites, Frisbees, face paint, chalk, bubbles, and paper products provided by Northfield Police Department and Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.
Representatives from the Police Department, emergency medical services, Fire Department and community leaders will be available to visit the neighborhood parties.
Night to Unite is seen as an opportunity to get neighbors together, build positive relationships with law enforcement and increase communication.
"When families know one another and communicate frequently, it can have a positive effect on the whole community," the release states. "Participants are urged to ensure gatherings are allowing neighbors the opportunity to safely interact outside while following COVID-19 precautions, including physical distancing and wearing masks."
Those interested in hosting a gathering for Night to Unite, can pick up a registration form at the Northfield Police Department or complete the online form at ci.northfield.mn.us/NightToUnite.