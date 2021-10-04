On Monday, Sept. 27, all three middle school grades at Arcadia Charter School piled into a school bus to go on their first physical field trip since the pandemic began.
The eighth graders spent the day in the Nerstarnd-Big Woods State Park. They practiced leadership skills through hands-on group activities and combined map reading skills with local flora and fauna knowledge to complete a scavenger hunt that took them all over the park.
Students worked in teams to complete the scavenger hunt. Many found Hidden Falls, a beautiful waterfall within the park. A highlight for many of the students was the campfire lunch. Everyone contributed ingredients and cooked lunch together over the campfire.
The sixth and seventh graders studied local indigenous and settler history at two locations. First exploring the historical Valley Grove churches and then touring the reconstructed, 19th century Grinde family cabin at the home of Gary Wagenbach. Wagenbach is professor emeritus of biology and environmental studies at Carleton College and president of the Valley Grove Preservation Society. Students began their field trip learning about the Dakota, the original people of southern Minnesota. Chris Sullivan Kelley, Arcadia Social Studies teacher and the organizer of the field trip, taught students an important Dakota concept: Mitakuye owas’iƞ (me-ta-coo-yay oh-was-in) which means “all my relations.” This means we are connected to all things, seen and unseen. Wagenbach then explained the history of the Norwegians and Germans who built the Valley Grove Churches in 1862 and 1894. Students explored the graveyard by doing grave rubbings, discussed historical photos of the churches, and got to ring the church bell. The field trip finished at Gary Wagenbach’s home with a tour of the cabin built in 1883.
The field trips were a collaboration between many teachers at Arcadia and connected themes from social studies, science, language arts and geography classes which will be explored further throughout the semester.