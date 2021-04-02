NH+C’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist is reportedly now available in Somali and Mandarin, plus Spanish, Vietnamese and English.
A press release states people 16 and older are encouraged to join the waitlist. Find links for each language at bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine.
According to the release, NH+C is focused on vaccinating people ages 44-64 with health conditions and essential workers, then people 16 and older with health conditions prioritized by the state. NH+C is expected to soon expand to all people 50 and older, then to broader scheduling for everyone 16 and older.
Appointments will continue to be offered in order of risk factors: age, health conditions and essential workers. Those seeking vaccines are advised to join the waitlist, then wait to hear from NH+C. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment.
NH+C encourages patients to seek other options as well by registering at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.