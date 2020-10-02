The following Northfield students graduate from the St. Olaf College class of 2020:
William Beimers, music and chemistry; Jonah Berthelsen, political science; Alden Bostwick, music; Tommy Closser, psychology; Cameron Gray, biology; Christoph Hodel, political science; Calvin Kragseth, environmental studies; Aaron Lorenz, studio art, art history; Tommy McDonald, individual major; Noah Parker, economics; Justin Raines, economics; Leslie Rodriguez-Vazquez, political science, Spanish, Latin American studies; Harry Skalski, computer Science; Ryan Torbenson, economics; Alexis Valeriano, political science and Sabrina Wieczorek.