St. Olaf Handbell Choir hosts a Halloween Concert at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at St. Olaf College, Urness Recital Hall, Christiansen Hall of Music.
No admission charge. Masks required. For kids of all ages, costumes are encouraged.
The choir will be performing a collection of pieces that will make participants think of Halloween, from classical spooky pieces, to Disney tunes, Pirates and Harry Potter. The St. Olaf Handbell Choir is the premier ensemble in a program of three handbell bell choirs at St. Olaf College.