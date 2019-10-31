Northfield Reads is hosting its first of three events looking at climate change from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Northfield Public Library Meeting Room with a conversation on Barbara Kingsolver’s Flight Behavior.
A press release states Emily Mohl of St. Olaf College and Nancy Schumacher of Carleton College will speak about their research and knowledge of climate change impacts on monarch butterflies and milkweed following the book conversation.
The release states people are encouraged to bring and share other fiction writings on subjects that they have found useful in increasing their understanding of climate issues.
Subsequent book conversations will happen in February and April.
"Northfield Reads is community reading program focused on issues of Minnesota diversity," the release states. "It’s a collaboration of the Northfield Human Rights Commission, Northfield Public Library, League of Women Voters – Northfield and Cannon Falls (LWVNCF), and the Humanities Center at Carleton College. For the 2019-20 year, they are partnering with the city of Northfield to encourage people to think about the issue of climate change and how individuals and communities can reduce their negative impact on the environment."
For more information, visit www.northfieldreads.com.