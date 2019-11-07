The Wild Ones public presentation of "Butterflies of the Prairies," by Erik Runquist, begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 N Linden St., Northfield.
A press release states Runquist, Minnesota Zoo conservation biologist, developed his passion for butterflies as a young boy in Oregon and has spent his career studying and saving them.
The release states the Minnesota Zoo’s Prairie Butterfly Conservation Program works with many agencies and groups to save endangered butterflies like the Poweshiek and the Dakota skipper. They are creating the world’s first and only rearing and breeding programs for these butterflies to help save them from extinction.
For more information, please contact Barb at bdbolan@hotmail.com or call 507-649-2874.