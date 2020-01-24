The 36th annual Northfield Middle School District Spelling Bee was held on Thursday at the Middle School. The top six spellers in grades six, seven and eight competed against each other. Third place went to eighth-grader Leo Brunelle, second place went to sixth-grader Evelyn Bauer and first place grand champion went to eighth-grader Allie Hoffert. Pictured, front, from left to right, Vincent Bakke, Dylan Besch, Annika Reister, Tyler Hupton and Evelyn Bauer. Middle, Calvin Benson, Anna Forbord, Estella Freeman, Sam Froehle, Mackenzie Perkins and Eric Cruz. Back, Amy Sieve, spelling bee advisor, Caden Hildahl, Sophia Weed, Seth Thompson, Allie Hoffert, Skylar Petty, Sebastian Brunelle and Leo Brunelle. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Middle School)