Northfield Hospital+Clinics is starting to schedule COVID vaccinations for those under 65 with specific health conditions, and for targeted essential workers. Vaccination also continues for those 65 and older.
People 16 and older who meet the state’s criteria and live in NH+C’s service area can join NH+C’s new waitlist. Appointments will be offered in order of priorities set by the state, and age. (Age is a high risk factor for COVID.) The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available and staff capacity. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Join the waitlist at bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine-waitlist.
NH+C is prioritizing those 65+ and those in the state’s Tier 2 priority group. It will expand to Tier 3 when possible, based on vaccine supply and staff capacity. Public Health takes the lead in vaccinating essential frontline workers, with NH+C in a supporting role.
NH+C is following state guidelines to offer vaccine to those in Tier 2:
People with specific underlying health conditions:
• Sickle cell disease
• Down Syndrome
• Oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions
• Those who are in active cancer treatment
• Those immunocompromised from organ transplant
Targeted essential workers in food processing plants
People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk
After that, when capacity allows, NH+C will offer vaccine to those in Tier 3:
People age 45+ with ONE or more specific underlying medical conditions, or 16-44 with TWO or more specific underlying medical conditions:
• Active cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Diabetes - Type 1 or 2
• Down Syndrome
• Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
• Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow disease, chronic steroids for 30+ days, immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications
• Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• People 50+ in multi-generational housing (three generations or more)
• Essential frontline workers defined by the state
See details on MDH criteria for Tier 3 at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/whos-getting-vaccinated/vaccinated.jsp.