Dolce Wind Quintet

Dolce musicians performing Dec. 12 are from left to right, guest horn player Melanie Ditter, flutist Nancy Wucherpfennig, clarinetist Karen Hansen, new oboist Kaia Sand and bassoonist Ford Campbell. All are freelance musicians in the Twin Cities and hold positions with other ensembles. (Photo courtesy of Dolce Wind Quintet)

Dolce Wind Quintet plays the ensemble’s annual holiday concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Contented Cow Pub and Wine Bar, 302 Division St. S, during Northfield’s Winter Walk. The program features virtuosic classical arrangements of Christmas favorites.

A press release states Dolce has played annual summer and winter concerts at The Contented Cow since the pub was established in 1999 and performs during the international Vintage Band Festival in Northfield.

Dolce Wind Quintet performs for artists’ series in the Twin Cities, including Thursday Musical, Fridays in the Valley, and The Schubert Club Courtroom Concert series. The quintet also performs for weddings, receptions, worship services, charity benefits and festivals.

Load comments