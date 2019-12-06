Dolce Wind Quintet plays the ensemble’s annual holiday concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Contented Cow Pub and Wine Bar, 302 Division St. S, during Northfield’s Winter Walk. The program features virtuosic classical arrangements of Christmas favorites.
A press release states Dolce has played annual summer and winter concerts at The Contented Cow since the pub was established in 1999 and performs during the international Vintage Band Festival in Northfield.
Dolce Wind Quintet performs for artists’ series in the Twin Cities, including Thursday Musical, Fridays in the Valley, and The Schubert Club Courtroom Concert series. The quintet also performs for weddings, receptions, worship services, charity benefits and festivals.