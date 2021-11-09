The St. Olaf Band, conducted by Dr. Timothy Mahr, and the Norseman Band, conducted by Dr. Catherine Bushman, host high school students from around the state for its Festival of Bands Saturday, Nov. 13.
This concert is free and open to the public. All visitors to campus must wear a mask at all times.
The Festival of Bands enjoys a long, successful history of bringing together outstanding high school musicians to prepare and share a program with nationally known artists. More information about the festival can be found at bit.ly/3wwuiz9.
The St. Olaf Festival of Bands always promises to be a stimulating day for students and teachers alike. The exciting and intense day of rehearsals culminates with a concert in Skoglund Auditorium at 4 p.m., which features the Festival Band, the St. Olaf Band and the Norseman Band. The concert will feature the world premiere of "Standing Upright," a work by Anna Severtson, a senior composition major at St. Olaf College. "Standing Upright" provides a narrative piece that both describes the difficulties of living with chronic illness, and envisions a world in which disability is a natural aspect of the human experience.
The concert will also feature St. Olaf College percussion faculty member Dr. Matt McClung on a percussion concerto by Japanese composer Satoshi Yagisawa.
Conductor/composer Jayce Ogren returns to campus to lead the Festival of Bands, when he will also premiere a commissioned work with the St. Olaf Band. A 2001 St. Olaf College graduate, he has established himself over the past 20 years as “one of the most innovative and versatile conductors of his generation.”
Ogren has appeared with the BBC Symphony, Boston Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, the Dallas and San Francisco Symphonies, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. Additionally, he led the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Symphony for three years, was appointed director of the New York City Opera, and he’s a longtime collaborator with singer/songwriter/composer Rufus Wainwright.