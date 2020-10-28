The city of Northfield has purchased a ListenTALK system for select public meetings and events along with an interpreter. A press release states the equipment is also available for community members to check out for their own meetings and events. The equipment allows an interpreter to be heard by up to 20 people.
The equipment is considered an all-in-one mobile system that facilitates communication and collaboration among two or more people and is part of the city’s strategy to improve external communication and provide access to city services.
“When we do get back to in-person events, we see this as a real asset for community members to have an inclusive experience,” said Michelle Mahowald, communications and human resources director, “We look forward to using them during the mayor’s State of the City Address and to see how other groups can use it for their own bilingual meetings and events.”
Community members can checkout the equipment from the communications office on the second floor of City Hall. The equipment includes one transmitter and up to 20 headsets and comes with a sturdy carrying case. Community members must complete a form, provide proof of identification and a security deposit of $75.
Contact Michelle Mahowald at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.