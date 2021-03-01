ENGAGEMENTS: John Morson and Jodi Hiland

John Morson of Minneapolis and Jodi Hiland of St. Paul announce their engagement.
John is the son of Luella Morson of Northfield. He graduated from Northfield High School and St. Olaf College.
They will be married June 4, 2022.
