Starting Monday, Aug. 10, Northfield families can enjoy outdoor exercise and a good story simultaneously as they trace the path of a story stroll in a Northfield park. Northfield Public Library and the Northfield Promise Reading Team are partnering on a stroll that will travel to six different park locations in Northfield, spending two to three days at each.
The stroll is composed of the pages of Kevin Henkes’s picture book "Kitten’s First Full Moon/La primera luna llena de Gatita" attached to individual lawn signs along a path. Strolling in one direction, families will be able to read the story in English. Strolling in the opposite direction, they’ll encounter the story in Spanish.
Youth Services Librarian Emily Lloyd chose Henkes’s book, a Caldecott Medal winner, for its suspenseful pacing that encourages kids to predict what might happen next, as well as a repeated refrain families can say together.
Lloyd said, “Engaging with a picture book in ways like this—asking your child what they think might happen next, joining in on a chorus together—builds literacy skills in children in a way that straightforward reading does not. It’s also more fun for everyone!”
Northfield Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) Coordinator Laura Turek, who provides support to the Reading Team, said, “During COVID times, getting outdoors with your family to read together is a great way to get kids moving and maintain literacy as a fun family activity!”
Participating parks are Way (Aug. 10-11); Central (Aug. 13-14); Jefferson Square (Aug. 16-17); Northfield’s Old Memorial Pool (Aug. 19-20); Spring Creek (Aug. 22-23); Dresden Hills (Aug. 25-26). The Story Stroll will conclude Aug. 28-29 with an installation outside the Northfield Community Resource Center at 1651 Jefferson Parkway.