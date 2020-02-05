Take a taste tour of the styles and flavors of Loon Liquors spirits and Shepherd’s Way Farms cheese in five pairings at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Loon Liquor Co Tasting Room.
A press release welcomes people to join Loon Liquors co-founder and distiller Simeon Rossi and Shepherd’s Way Farms cheesemaker Jodi Ohlsen Read for a lively guided tasting as they share backstories of each spirit and cheese. "Explore the elements that make each pairing shine," the release states. "From bright wildflower and juniper gin to deep smokey whiskey and citrusy fresh sheep cheese to robust blue, discover how the nuances of aroma, texture, and flavors of spirits and cheese bring out the best in each other."
Tickets are $45.