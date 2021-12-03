You may have heard that there’s a shortage of crutches in the U.S. right now. (There’s a shortage of aluminum to build them.) Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ supply is running low.
If you have gently used crutches you don’t need, please consider donating them for patients to use.
Aluminum crutches only, in good condition. No wooden or broken crutches, please.
Drop off your donation at Northfield Hospital’s main entrance (weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m.) or Emergency Department entrance anytime. The hospital is at 2000 North Ave., Northfield.
NH+C will clean and sanitize the crutches and get them to patients who need them. Crutches will be given at no cost to patients.