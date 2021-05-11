In April 2020, the Northfield Police Department began the process of implementing a new police department policy manual. According to a press release, the department partnered with Lexipol to provide up-to-date, legally researched and best practices policies. NPD then reportedly completed a review of each policy, making adjustments to meet the needs and expectations of our community.
"Internal and external stakeholders assisted in the review, including a community policy review task force comprised of 13 community members and led by Mayor Pownell," according to the release. "The result has been 158 policies to help guide the officers in providing public safety services to the Northfield community.
This month, the police department posted these policies on the police department page of the city of Northfield website, where they are available to the public.
"The department feels this assists in providing transparency in its operating principals and accountability to community members," the release states. "This effort also assists the department in modernizing its operations and brings the department closer to meeting the recommendations in the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing report and the State of Minnesota Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters report. Police Chief Mark Elliott believes both of these reports provide well-researched and community supported guidelines in the delivery of public safety services based on community partnerships."
Adjustments will reportedly be made to the manual on a regular basis as changes in state and federal statutes, POST Board rules, and case law mandate changes. Department capabilities, technology, and capacity, as well as community expectations are also drivers of policy changes.
The policy manual is available at ci.northfield.mn.us/1441/Police-Policies.
For further information, contact Chief Mark Elliott at 507-645-4477 or mark.elliott@ci.northfield.mn.us.