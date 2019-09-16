Rice County Farmers Union will hold its annual meeting Wednesday at Keepsake Cidery in Dundas. A press release states a locally-sourced meal prepared by the Local Plate begins at 6 p.m., followed by the Farmers Union meeting. Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen will update the group on current farm issues and Farmers Union efforts. Special guests include State Reps. Todd Lippert and Brian Daniels.
Farmers Union members have the opportunity to discuss and draft resolutions for statewide farm policy, elect county officers and select delegates for the statewide 78th Annual Minnesota Farmers Union convention.
“The Minnesota Farmers Union is dedicated to the family farm," the release states. "Farmers Union gives family farmers a voice, a way to shape the future of farming, here and on a national level,” says Steven Read, Shepherd’s Way Farms, Rice County Farmers Union president.
Members and guests are welcome — RSVPs are required to Steven @shepherdswayfarm.com.
The release states the Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.