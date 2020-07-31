Daniel Nelson of Northfield was named to the spring honors list for the 2019-2020 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
