Anyone attending the Defeat of Jesse James Days will have two options to ensure they return home safely.
The First Choice Shuttle provides four shuttles in Northfield during the celebration. According to a press release in coordination with Rice County Safe Roads Coalition and Toward Zero Deaths Southeast Minnesota, the shuttle costs $7 per ride in Northfield and $7 plus $2 per mile outside of city limits for out-of-town riders. The shuttles will run 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.
The release states First Choice Shuttle will pick up riders at Fifth and Water Street, in the parking lot by Forget Me Not Flowers as well as bars and restaurants around the city. The service can be contacted at 507-645-4447 for a ride or head to the Fifth and Water Street pickup location.
The release states the free service JOYRIDE is back this year. The Rice County Safe Roads Coalition has provided JOYRIDE for the past two years. JOYRIDE will get users home from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday into Sunday. Rides are in het city only. The release states a shuttle clearly marked as the bus has been leased and will pick up riders by the Entertainment Center on Fifth and Water streets.
The release advised those who drink to spend money on a can rather than be arrested for DWI.