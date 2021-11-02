The St. Olaf Orchestra, conducted by Steven Amundson, presents its Family Concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Skoglund Auditorium. Admission is free and children of all ages are welcome.
The family-friendly concert is a heartwarming tradition that attracts families from Northfield, the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. Music featured in the program will educate kids about classical music, get families dancing, and take audiences to a galaxy far, far away. A favorite highlight of the concert will also return: children ages 6-13 can enter a contest to conduct the award-winning St. Olaf Orchestra all by themselves.
This year, the St. Olaf Orchestra will be joined by St. Olaf College faculty artists Christopher Atzinger, who will be featured on the finale of Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto in G minor, and Emery Stephens who will narrate Benjamin Britten’s classic Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. Other works on the program include Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss, which was most notably used in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite.
The Northfield duo Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band, whose witty musical offerings delight curious kids and their discerning parents, will make a return appearance with music orchestrated by St. Olaf senior Anna Severtson. Louis and Dan are professors of musicology and philosophy at St. Olaf College and Carleton College, respectively. Visit louisdaninvisibleband.com for more information about the band.
Families will be able to socially distance throughout Skoglund Center’s entire seating space. All visitors to campus must wear a mask at all times.