People will be able to learn how to ensure they can stay in their homes as long as possible next month during a free event in Northfield.
The session, meant to teach participants about the AARP HomeFit program, is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Fifty North, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
Interested participants are advised to pre-register at www.fiftynorth.org or by calling 507-664-3700.
“Traditionally, many homes were designed for an imaginary average person - a healthy, fit, young male of average height,” the release states.
“Now, universal home design has become a more popular and practical approach to home building and remodeling. Universal design creates flexibility of spaces and safety features for changing mobility.”
The release states anyone looking to make changes to current homes to allow people to stay in homes longer, or purchasing a new home, should participate.
“This program will give you an understanding of the options and features of universal design and the AARP HomeFit resource,” the release states.