Rich Hoban, vice chairman of Frandsen Bank & Trust, announced the recent promotion of Dan Scheer to president of the Dundas office of Frandsen Bank & Trust. Scheer is replacing long-time Dundas president Rick Risberg, who was named president of Frandsen’s Hayward office.
“This is a well-deserved promotion for Dan, and it’s a logical next step in his banking career. He has been an excellent team member since joining Frandsen Bank & Trust in 2013. Dan’s nearly 25 years of banking experience make him a valuable resource to all the customers and employees of the Dundas office, as well as the Dundas and Northfield communities,” Risberg said in the release.
In addition to working with his current customers, Scheer will lead the Dundas staff as they work to develop new relationships with businesses and consumers in the Dundas and Northfield area.
Scheer said, “It continues to be a privilege to work with my Frandsen Bank teammates and to serve my customers.”
Dan began his banking career in 1995 with M&I Bank, and has served in a variety of positions, including private banker, wealth advisor, and business banker.
In addition to banking, Scheer is considered to be active in the Dundas/Northfield communities. He is the state treasurer for Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, sits on the board of Northfield Youth Baseball Association, and coaches a variety of youth sports.