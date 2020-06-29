Northfield Hospital + Clinics is allowing some visitors as part of adjusting its COVID-19 restrictions. This expansion may be reversed if there’s an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
A press release states the Long Term Care Center is not allowing visitors. Full restrictions continue for the Long Term Care Center, to protect residents from possible exposure to COVID-19. (Skilled nursing facilities are regulated separately from hospitals, with different requirements).
To reduce possible patient and staff exposure, NH+C limits visitor access to specific conditions:
• All visitors will be screened, including temperature. Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.
• All visitors must wear a face mask. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed into the facility.
• No visitors under age 18.
• Visitors are not allowed for patients who have or may have COVID-19.
• Visitors must stay in the patient room.
• Masks must be worn any time NH+C staff are in the patient room
See bit.ly/northfieldhospital for specific visitor rules by department.