Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors immigrated from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
All ages are invited to participate in our virtual events starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 with a poetry reading. A press release states the public should “experience the richness, vibrancy and diversity of Hispanic heritage, discover the power of words, and learn Latin dances, culture and cuisine with cooking demos and more.”
In-depth programming on Latino history and culture during September and October is expected to give Northfield the opportunity to understand Latino history and culture.
Full details about events taking place for Hispanic Heritage Month can be found at mynpl.org
The events are sponsored by the Southeast MN Arts Council, the Friends and Foundation of the Library, the city of Northfield and the Northfield Public Library.