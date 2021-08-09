Voices of the Valley is hosting live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on the Cannon Valley Trail at Welch Station Access, 26674 144th Ave. Way, Welch.
Amongst the Reeds, an Irish band that specializes in lively traditional tunes as well as sweet ballads and beloved Irish songs, will perform. The group consists of John Reed, Caroline Priore, and Reid Hendershot. Welch Station Access can be accessed by driving if for those who want to enjoy the event, but aren’t able to bike there. More Voices of the Valley Events are scheduled on Saturdays throughout the summer. All events are subject to change due to weather conditions.
Aug. 21 – InTandem, Brenda Owens and Lee Mensinger
Aug. 28 – Tom Peschges, guitar and vocals
Sept. 4 – Flatt and Square, old-timey bluegrass band
For more info, visit the Cannon Valley Trail website at cannonvalleytrail.com.