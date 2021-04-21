The mission of Northfield Shares includes inspiring volunteerism, which is furthered by an online Volunteer Hub for community use. This free resource is available to individuals and groups looking to volunteer, as well as to organizations and programs in need of volunteers. Northfield Shares invites the community to sign up on the Volunteer Hub at northfieldshares.org/volunteer. After creating an account, individuals will be able to sign-up for current volunteer opportunities in the Northfield community. Volunteers are vital to the work of local nonprofits and programs, especially during a pandemic. COVID-19 precautions are in place for in-person volunteer opportunities, while other opportunities may be virtual.
Northfield Shares Volunteer Hub
