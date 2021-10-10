Cannon Valley Makers hold an open house and member drive from 1–4 p.m. Sunday, in celebration of the 18 months since opening its doors.
All members, prospective members, and those simply wanting to learn more about the community workshop and makerspace are encouraged to stop by 300 Railway St., Dundas. In addition to informational sessions at 2 and 3:30 p.m., there will be ongoing tours of the facility, refreshments and live music.
The Makers’ mission is to provide a supportive community that empowers all people to create by sharing tools, workspace, skills, and experience. Over the past 18 months, the group has set up well equipped wood and metal shops. The facility also offers an electronics shop, 3-D printing, a Cricut paper cutting machine, a sewing machine and serger. A small retail shop is open and will be expanded in the future.
With the fall member drive, the Cannon Valley Makers hope to achieve sustainability by expanding its membership. By purchasing an annual membership in the month of October, new members will receive a "maker's dozen" — 13 months for the price of 12. This offer applies to both individual and household memberships. Details are available online and at the Open House.
Visitors to the open house will hear details of projects from the last year and a half. Throughout the pandemic, the Makers have held Saturday morning Make and Take events outdoors, weather permitting. Now that conditions are improving for in-person gatherings, the Makers are offering classes in woodworking and woodturning, electronics, fiber arts, and more. They also offer hosted creative gatherings for groups of all ages, from birthday parties for kids to crafting nights for adults.
For information on classes, or to become a member, visit cannonvalleymakers.org.