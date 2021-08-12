Three pop-up screenprinting workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Riverwalk Market Fair, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 on the corner of Fifth and Water St. and 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 outside of the Measuring Cup.
Participants will have the opportunity to turn a treasured family recipe or words of wisdom into a hand screen-printed treasure.
Bring the recipe or quote, and screenprinters will scan/type it and walk participants through how to turn it into a one-of-a-kind stencil to print on a tea towel.
A copy of each recipe will be made to create a public art display. Register at mynpl.libcal.com/event/8112559.