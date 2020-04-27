Video visits — a new option to continue care — are face-to-face appointments with a NH+C health care provider through a phone, computer or tablet and can help patients and their provider manage chronic conditions like diabetes or asthma, or treat common illnesses like sinus infections, rashes or allergies.
A press release states video Visits have the privacy and immediacy of a clinic visit, in the comfort and safety of one's own home. The visits can be used for: Management of chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma; illnesses including rashes, allergies, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, eye infections, stomach problems such as constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux; nausea, vomiting, women's health issues, medication checks or refills, counseling, supportive therapy, health education, outreach, preventive care, and post-emergency or post-hospital follow-up.
Patients are encouraged to call their clinic for help on deciding what type of appointment is best — Video Visit or in-person clinic visit. For those who opt for an in-person clinic, it is safe to come to the clinic or hospital.
In-person clinic visits are best for physicals, procedures, pre-operation or pre-procedure exams, broken bones, labs, well-child checks under 18 months with immunizations, abdominal and back pain or swelling, and wounds.
"A video visit usually costs the same as an office visit, including co-pays," the release states. "Check with your insurance plan. It is treated like an in-person clinic visit, and patients are responsible for any co-pays. Co-pays do not need to be paid before the video visit. They will be added to the final bill.
For a video visits, patients need a smart phone or tablet with a front-facing camera, or a computer with a camera and microphone; a strong internet connection or strong cellular connection if using a mobile device; a private place that limits background noise and interruptions, and a well-lit area so your face is clearly visible to your provider.