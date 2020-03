The North Dakota State University Wind Symphony, under the direction of Warren Olfert, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 19 in the Northfield Middle School Auditorium, 2200 Division St. S. This is one of several stops on the band's 2020 Spring Tour. The Northfield Concert Band will open the concert with one piece and then join the university ensemble for the finale. Pictured is the NDSU Wind Symphony. (Photo courtesy of Warren Olfert)