Vintage Band Festival is presenting Tuba Christmas 2019 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Skinner Memorial Chapel, 405 First St. E., Carleton College, Northfield. Retired St. Olaf College professor Dr. Paul Niemisto will be the conductor.
Tuba Christmas is an annual event that brings together euphonium, baritone, sousaphone and tuba players of all ages to play Christmas carols for the enjoyment of family, friends and the general public. The music made by dozens of low brass instruments playing as a choir is an experience not to be missed, either as a participant or as a listener.
2019 is the 46th anniversary of Tuba Christmas concerts/events which are presented throughout the world. Tuba Christmas was conceived in 1974 by tubist Harvey Phillips of Indiana University as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born on Christmas Day, 1902. The first Tuba Christmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Sunday, Dec.22, 1974.
There are now over 300 Tuba Christmas events produced annually throughout the United States and internationally. Registration for participants in Northfield’s Tuba Christmas opens at noon on Dec. 7. Registration fee is $10. There will be a rehearsal at 1 p.m. and the performance will be at 3 p.m.
Music played at Tuba Christmas will be from “Carols for a Merry Tuba Christmas” which will be available for purchase at registration or can be ordered in advance. Participants should bring a music stand if possible. See vintagebandfestival.org for more information.