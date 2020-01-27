Several volunteer Northfield Police Reservists were recognized Jan. 20 for their outstanding work last week during 2019 during the annual recognition meeting.
A press release states Reserve Field Training Officer Sara Weed was presented with the Reserve Officer of the Year plaque. Weed, who joined the Police Reserves in March, volunteered 386 hours throughout the year.
"Sara is an exceptional reserve officer, provided great leadership within the organization, and her excellent commitment and volunteerism reflects great credit upon herself," the release states. "Officer Weed also serves as a volunteer explorer with the Minnesota State Patrol serving as a lieutenant."
Police Reserve Sgt. Hannah Boudreau was recognized as the 2019 Rookie of the Year. Boudreau joined the volunteer unit in November 2018 and rose to sergeant not long after. The release states Boudreau volunteered 203 hours throughout the year and always has a strong voice within the organization. "Her leadership skills are appreciated and she comes to the organization after previously serving in a role as commander of the Northfield Police Explorers," the release states.
Other reserves recognized that night included Captain Josh Rich, Sgt. Justin Wagner, Officer Sarah Kalsow, Officer Brian Jensen, Officer Cody Kruse, and former police reserve now Police Officer Champagne Eiklenborg.
"These officers were recognized for the amount of hours they put in at events, ride-alongs with officers or meetings/trainings attended throughout the year," the release states.
The Police Reserves are hiring volunteer police reserves. Experience and a desire to be a police officer are not requirements for this position. Applications can be found on the city's website or obtained at City Hall in the Human Resources Department.
Contact Sgt. Kevin Tussing with questions about the Police Reserves or becoming a police reserve.