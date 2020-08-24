Northfield residents will receive a postcard in the U.S. Mail over the next week with survey instructions on organics recycling as the city considers the next steps on how it should implement a citywide organics recycling program. A press release states the survey will be open through Sept. 18 and is available in English and Spanish.
In the survey, participants will be asked about:
• How they collect and manage, or not, organic waste, especially household organic waste
• The barriers they find with the process
• How efforts to collect residential, household organic waste can be improved
The city recently approved a climate action plan. One of the goals in the plan is to implement a citywide organics recycling program by 2022. In Minnesota, organic waste, often called compost, creates on average of 30% of the public waste stream. If diverted from the landfill, it can make a valuable product (soil) and reduce harmful gas in our atmosphere.
Contact Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad at 507-645-3074 or beth.kallestad@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.