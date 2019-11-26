James Miller, Maddi Miller and Annalee Olson-Sola, all of Northfield, will perform at the annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services on Dec. 5-8 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
According to a press release, this year, Christmas in Christ Chapel's theme is Love Beyond Borders.
"Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God's abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God's reign of justice and compassion in our world," the release states.
The evening performance Dec. 7 will be live-streamed online for free at 7:30 p.m. central time. Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the live-stream. The 2018 Christmas in Christ Chapel service will also appear on public television stations throughout the country this holiday season.