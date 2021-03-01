The Northfield Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2021 via Zoom at 12:45 p.m. March 9.
A press release states this year’s theme is hope and new beginnings. The first speaker, Bernie (Bernadette) Emery, is seen as well-positioned to introduce both hope and new beginnings with her topic, “Best New Garden Plants for 2021.” She is a certified professional through the Minnesota Nursery and Landscaping Association and is the retail manager at Knecht’s Nurseries and Landscaping of Northfield. In addition to her professional work, Bernie and her husband nurture plants at home with their huge vegetable garden and greenhouse.
For non-members interested in attending, write to Northfield Garden Club, PO Box 745, Northfield MN for information about Zoom contacts. Include an email address and phone number.
See facebook.com/NorthfieldMNGardenClub to see a video on five vegetables to start before spring.