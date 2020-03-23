Effective immediately, a new email account is ready for use by community members with building permit applications for spring and summer projects. This email account is another step in building inspection staff contingency planning in light of limited services at City Hall and Community Development Building Inspections division as of March 19. Staff will accept, monitor and address building permit applications as quickly as possible.
The email address is: permits.cd@ci.northfield.mn.us
Submit building permits by email.