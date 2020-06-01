The Dakota County Fair has been canceled for 2020 in response to COVID-19.
A press release states the Dakota County Agricultural Society Board of Directors made the announcement on the fair’s Facebook page Saturday. Fair officials said in the post the decision was made because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The fair is the latest in a long list of summer community events across the south metro that have been canceled or postponed.
“With the increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation," according to a statement posted by the Board of Directors. "We have been hoping that things would change, and we would be able to find a way to make this year’s fair go on but be able to guarantee safety for all. “We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community, our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers, staff, and all involved with the Dakota County Fair. We know this is the right decision based on the information we have today, and our first concern is the safety of all involved. Our hearts are heavy knowing that we cannot come together for our annual celebration. We appreciate everyone’s support through the years, and it saddens us that we will not be able to have you here with us in 2020.”
The Dakota County Fair is scheduled to return Aug. 9-15, 2021, the post said.