A concluding celebration of the 2019 Artists on Main Street project takes place Friday in downtown Northfield.
A press release states the event, featuring light refreshments, is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Bridge Square.
"Remember “Raggin’ at the Depot," “Selfie Shark” and “Geese Be Gone?" the release states. "Meet some of the artists whose projects have contributed to creative placemaking in downtown Northfield this past summer and learn more about how they brought their projects to life."
This event is part of downtown Northfield’s first Friday Art Night for October.
The release states the event, “Connections/Conexiónes,” is described as a collaboration between the Northfield Downtown Development Corp., the Northfield Arts and Culture Commission and the Northfield Arts Guild. Funding was provided by Springboard for the Arts and the Bush Foundation through a grant from Rethos Places Reimagined.
Updated artist information is available at http://downtownnorthfield.org/current-projects/artists-on-main-steet/2019-artists-on-main-street-project-profiles/?fbclid=IwAR1vHTWpPxEUuVIoHOrKXGDYwgZOHDWubgUrx_GRKOt8T14QZmau8cj06aY.