A community-focused clean energy effort will take shape throughout 2020.
A press release states it is an energizing start to 2020 for the city of Northfield after receiving a $3,000 Seed Grant from the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) Thursday.
“We’re very excited to learn about the grant award,” said Beth Kallestad, Northfield program coordinator. “We can’t wait to get started on our project, Solar for Northfield.”
The award is one of 35 grants given to innovative renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in communities across Minnesota. These awards mark the 10th round of Seed Grants from CERTs, totalling over $1.3 million to 393 projects since 2006. A complete list of funded projects can be accessed at cleanenergyresourceteams.org/2020grants.
“CERTs provides these Seed Grants with two primary objectives in mind,” said Lissa Pawlisch, CERT's director. “First, to encourage implementation of community-based clean energy projects across the state. Second, to provide an educational forum for energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and their economic, community, and ecological benefits.”