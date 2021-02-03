Northfield Promise is organizing a community-wide book drive throughout February for I Love to Read Month. Residents are encouraged to donate new and gently used books for readers ages birth through young adult.
According to a press release, especially encouraged are board books, picture books, Spanish and bilingual books, and other books that portray all types of children, honoring diverse backgrounds, languages, abilities and perspectives, and that includes stories by and about people of color.
"The goal of the book drive is to help ensure that every child has easy access to wonderful books that will help them dream big," the release states.
In cooperation with the Northfield Promise Book Drive, Content Bookstore has reportedly curated a list of recommended books for different age groups and is donating 20% of sales back to Northfield Promise in the form of books. The list is available on the bookstore’s website, contentbookstore.com.
Donated books can be dropped off at one of the Northfield Rotary Club collection bins located around town — including at Bridgewater, Greenvale Park and Sibley elementary schools; Northfield Middle School; Northfield Area Family YMCA; and the Community Action Center of Northfield.
"Books collected during the book drive will be distributed to young families and students during school breaks and at the food shelf, and they will be placed in Little Free Libraries all over Northfield," the release states. "Teachers will also have access to them for their classrooms."
For more information, email Laura Turek at laura@northfieldhci.org.