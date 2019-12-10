An Advent service of peace and healing is scheduled at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Maple St. This event is co-sponsored by the United Methodist Church and St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
A press release states the service is intended for anyone who has had loss, experienced pain, had a difficult year, for those giving care to others, or for anyone simply desiring peace and silence before Christmas. Grief takes many shapes and sizes.
Celtic harp music will begin at 3:45 p.m. Leadership will be provided by Revs. Rachel McIver Morey, David Weeks and Richard Collman. Psalms will be chanted and anointing oil for peace and healing will be offered by the pastors.
The release states the event is part of the Grief Coalition of Northfield and is open to all members of the community. For more information, contact the United Methodist Church office at 507-645-5689.