Amidst the ongoing uncertainty and pain caused by COVID-19, eight small business in downtown Northfield will soon receive a boost to their operations.
A press release states through Rethos Main Streets, the Northfield Downtown Development Corporation (NDDC) and other designated Main Street organizations across the state were each allocated $4,000 to help businesses adapt to the new economic environment.
"We are grateful to Rethos for creating this program to support our local business community in such trying times," said Greg Siems, NDDC executive director. "The NDDC and Northfield in general are fortunate to be a designated Main Street community and to have access to these resources that we wouldn't otherwise."
Businesses were invited to support projects that would assist them in operating through or reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Out of 17 applications from Northfield, eight projects were selected to receive $500 each: By All Means Graphics, The Entertainment Guide, Groundwire/Little Joy Coffee, Heartwork Yoga Studio, The Measuring Cup, Minnesota Soulstice, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and The Rare Pair.