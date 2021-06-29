The Express Care Clinic reopens on Monday at 706 Division St., in the Sterling Pharmacy building weekdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to a press release, Express Care is a walk-in clinic with "high-quality, immediate care from experienced providers. Walk in with a problem, walk out with a plan. No appointment needed. The clinic is open to everyone, whether a current or former NH+C patient."
Express Care Clinic does not offer drop-in COVID-19 testing or COVID-19 vaccinations. Both, however, are available at Northfield Clinic next to Northfield Hospital. Call 507-646-1494 to schedule a COVID-19 test. Call 507-646-8019 to schedule COVID-19 vaccination.
COVID-19 precautions are in place at all NH+C locations, including Express Care Clinic. Reach Express Care Clinic at 507-646-6700. Learn more at northfieldhospital.org/express-care.