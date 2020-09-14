Northfield area drivers are invited to share their thoughts about Minnesota roadways.
A press release states University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs. Share your knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch videos to learn about the experiences of Minnesota residents, and share your feedback.
To be eligible, you must have a valid driver's license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. The volunteer study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found at https://bit.ly/3kgq1sj.