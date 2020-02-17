Riverland Community College announced the following Northfield and Dundas students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2019 fall president's and dean's lists:
Dundas — Morgan Almendinger, dean's list.
Northfield — Maggie Lindenfelser, dean's list; John Mcmenamin, dean's list and Karen Rodriguez Rojas, dean's list.
To be eligible for the president's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.